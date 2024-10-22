Moneywise Inc. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Moneywise Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 90.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Life Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 52,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 257,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,006,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW opened at $155.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.20. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $100.84 and a one year high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

