Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $206.00 and last traded at $206.00, with a volume of 39 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.00.

Moog Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.28 and its 200 day moving average is $179.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $904.74 million for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.51%.

Moog Announces Dividend

About Moog

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Moog’s payout ratio is 19.02%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

