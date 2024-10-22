Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $206.00 and last traded at $206.00, with a volume of 39 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.00.
Moog Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.28 and its 200 day moving average is $179.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.20.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $904.74 million for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.51%.
Moog Announces Dividend
About Moog
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Moog
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.