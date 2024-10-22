MXC (MXC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $605,279.95

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. MXC has a total market capitalization of $17.42 million and $605,279.95 worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MXC has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One MXC coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000140 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.00251712 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/@moonchain_com. MXC’s official website is www.moonchain.com. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/moonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official Twitter account is @moonchain_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,664,965,800. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.00657196 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $621,549.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

