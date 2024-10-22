My Personal CFO LLC Has $759,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $51.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,729,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,523,292. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

