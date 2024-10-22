Nano Market Capitalization Achieves $117.16 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Nano has a market cap of $117.16 million and $1.08 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,456.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.67 or 0.00528733 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00103367 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.91 or 0.00232610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00028168 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00027240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00071382 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

