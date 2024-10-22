Navcoin (NAV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $59,188.16

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $59,188.16 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

