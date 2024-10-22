NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 180982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

NextNav Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84.

Get NextNav alerts:

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,181.52% and a negative return on equity of 134.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Neil S. Subin purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,490,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,257,176.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other NextNav news, Director Neil S. Subin purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,490,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,257,176.09. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Neil S. Subin acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $692,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,365,213 shares in the company, valued at $16,367,273.96. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NN. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextNav in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextNav by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after buying an additional 887,075 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in NextNav by 56.6% in the second quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 660,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 238,845 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextNav during the 2nd quarter worth $1,741,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav in the second quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About NextNav

(Get Free Report)

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.