NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 180982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.
NextNav Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,181.52% and a negative return on equity of 134.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NN. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextNav in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextNav by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,238,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after buying an additional 887,075 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in NextNav by 56.6% in the second quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 660,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 238,845 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextNav during the 2nd quarter worth $1,741,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav in the second quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.
About NextNav
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NextNav
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.