Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NOK. Danske raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.12. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $4.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 67.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

