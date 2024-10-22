Nokian Renkaat Oyj Announces Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance

NKRKY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.63. 3,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,723. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.

