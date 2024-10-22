Nokian Renkaat Oyj Announces Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1085 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance
NKRKY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.63. 3,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,723. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $5.05.
About Nokian Renkaat Oyj
