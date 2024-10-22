Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) versus Viking (NYSE:VIK) Critical Comparison

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) and Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.3% of Nordic American Tankers shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Nordic American Tankers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Nordic American Tankers and Viking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nordic American Tankers 26.35% 11.60% 7.15% Viking N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nordic American Tankers $364.25 million 1.99 $98.71 million $0.32 10.84 Viking $4.71 billion 3.63 -$1.86 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Nordic American Tankers and Viking”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nordic American Tankers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viking.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nordic American Tankers and Viking, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nordic American Tankers 0 2 0 0 2.00 Viking 0 3 9 0 2.75

Nordic American Tankers presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.27%. Viking has a consensus price target of $37.17, indicating a potential downside of 6.14%. Given Nordic American Tankers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nordic American Tankers is more favorable than Viking.

Summary

Nordic American Tankers beats Viking on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Viking

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.