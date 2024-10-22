NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.37 and last traded at $14.48. Approximately 2,287,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 32,267,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Several analysts have weighed in on NU shares. Barclays boosted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NU by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,540,000 after acquiring an additional 54,681,625 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of NU by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 202,618,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420,994 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 32.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 87,155,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,342,814 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of NU by 73.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,237,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,194,000 after buying an additional 7,279,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NU by 216.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,028,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,781,000 after buying an additional 5,490,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

