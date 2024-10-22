Oakworth Capital Inc. Grows Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $112.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.18. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $75.07 and a 1-year high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.53.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

