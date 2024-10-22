Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $29.96 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,591 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $29,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $282.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.39. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $282.75.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

