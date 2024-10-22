Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $464,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.37.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $297.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $205.64 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.39 and its 200-day moving average is $268.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

