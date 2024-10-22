Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $849,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $38,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $53,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BLK opened at $1,000.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $918.70 and its 200-day moving average is $839.13. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $1,032.00.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BlackRock from $995.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $995.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,042 shares of company stock valued at $56,857,777 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.