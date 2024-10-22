Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 95,972 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,666,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,972 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 8.7% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $125,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,769,000 after buying an additional 8,691,058 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

