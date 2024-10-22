Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 577 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 166,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0629 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.