Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Down 12.4% – Should You Sell?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 21,648,682 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 504% from the average daily volume of 3,582,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Oklo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OKLO

Oklo Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.