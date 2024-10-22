Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 187.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.8% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.44.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,281. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $227.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

