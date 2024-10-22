Oldfield Partners LLP Purchases 1,100 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up 0.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 39.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

