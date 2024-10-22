OpenBlox (OBX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded 42.8% higher against the dollar. One OpenBlox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $106,387.13 and $467,486.95 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OpenBlox Profile

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,594,333,333 tokens. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

