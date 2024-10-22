Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading 0.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $175.85 and last traded at $175.09. 872,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,402,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

Get Oracle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.02. The firm has a market cap of $482.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $219,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $381,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 751.1% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 29,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 26,288 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.