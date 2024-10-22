Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

Shares of SEED stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. Origin Agritech has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68.

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

