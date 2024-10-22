Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00. The stock traded as high as C$7.05 and last traded at C$6.99, with a volume of 449829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.89.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.56.

In related news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total transaction of C$267,549.24. In other Orla Mining news, Director Jean Robitaille sold 46,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$267,549.24. Also, Director Elizabeth Dianne Mcgregor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total transaction of C$107,960.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $577,457. 51.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.51.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$115.71 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. On average, analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.3352878 earnings per share for the current year.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

