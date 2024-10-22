Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.49 and last traded at $42.84. 10,412,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 56,726,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.31 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock valued at $646,951,347 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

