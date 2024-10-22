Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives $10.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.90.
MD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.
Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56.
Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Pediatrix Medical Group
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.
