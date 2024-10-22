Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,013,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 518.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,839 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,844,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $5,879,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.51. The stock had a trading volume of 443,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,275. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $266.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.95 and a 200 day moving average of $238.44. The firm has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.16.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

