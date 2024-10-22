Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Sells 194 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.1% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 493.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,383,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 124.6% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.75. 3,513,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,671,519. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $177.94. The stock has a market cap of $400.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $1,202,751.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

