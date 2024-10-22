Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Raised to $5.50 at Wedbush

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WOOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $4.63 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,070,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 31.7% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 21.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 12.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

