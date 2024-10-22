PLANET (PLANET) Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week

PLANET (PLANET) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One PLANET token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PLANET has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $373,421.25 worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PLANET has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
PLANET Profile
PLANET’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for PLANET is planetrefi.com. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi.
PLANET Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLANET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLANET using one of the exchanges listed above.
