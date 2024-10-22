Popular (BPOP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Popular to post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.57 million. Popular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Popular to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $98.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. Popular has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $105.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price target on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $577,499.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,387.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

