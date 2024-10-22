Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 325,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 978,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRME. StockNews.com raised Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts expect that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prime Medicine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,610,000 after buying an additional 1,746,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 205.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,330,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 895,610 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prime Medicine by 56.6% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,074,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,250,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Prime Medicine by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,522,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after buying an additional 301,431 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prime Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.