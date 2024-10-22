QCR (QCRH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.20 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect QCR to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QCR Price Performance

QCR stock opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.94. QCR has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

QCR Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.58%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

