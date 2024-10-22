RBA Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $2,092,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.65. 445,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,413. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.61 and a 200 day moving average of $272.47. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $307.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

