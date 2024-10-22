RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $4.86 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.9% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,347. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.19. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.03 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a market capitalization of $239.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.