RETARDIO (RETARDIO) Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week

RETARDIO (RETARDIO) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last week, RETARDIO has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. RETARDIO has a market cap of $129.84 million and $4.25 million worth of RETARDIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RETARDIO token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RETARDIO Profile

RETARDIO’s genesis date was January 31st, 2024. RETARDIO’s total supply is 999,671,379 tokens. RETARDIO’s official website is retardio.xyz. RETARDIO’s official Twitter account is @retardiosolana.

RETARDIO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RETARDIO (RETARDIO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. RETARDIO has a current supply of 999,671,379 with 975,671,265 in circulation. The last known price of RETARDIO is 0.13089667 USD and is down -16.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $4,803,161.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retardio.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RETARDIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RETARDIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RETARDIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

