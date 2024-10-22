Rubrik, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 22nd (NYSE:RBRK)

Rubrik’s (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rubrik had issued 23,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 25th. The total size of the offering was $752,000,000 based on an initial share price of $32.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

RBRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rubrik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.65.

Shares of RBRK stock opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. Rubrik has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $3,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,536.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $481,017.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $3,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,536.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,912 shares of company stock worth $12,546,185.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in Rubrik by 190.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 60,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 39,354 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,200,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,665,000.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

