RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Insider Ilya Goldshleger Sells 3,100 Shares

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $154,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,781.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, October 18th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $155,529.45.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $154,318.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $155,589.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $155,279.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $149,606.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $148,831.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $151,962.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $153,045.45.

On Monday, September 23rd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $163,277.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $164,889.00.

Shares of RxSight stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $50.29. 231,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,852. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.85. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.20. RxSight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $66.54.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RXST. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RxSight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of RxSight during the 1st quarter valued at $1,929,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of RxSight during the 1st quarter valued at $3,429,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in RxSight in the 1st quarter worth $7,354,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in RxSight in the 1st quarter worth $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

