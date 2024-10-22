Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.75. 163,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 511,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

SOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sable Offshore from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Monday, October 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($2.36). As a group, equities analysts predict that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,791,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,820,020. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sable Offshore during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sable Offshore during the third quarter worth $406,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

