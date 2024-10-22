SAP (NYSE:SAP) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $300.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. SAP traded as high as $237.72 and last traded at $237.61, with a volume of 416003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.48.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in SAP by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of SAP by 21.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in SAP by 18.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.77. The firm has a market cap of $290.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

