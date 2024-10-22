Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2,952.46 and last traded at $2,960.00, with a volume of 939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,993.06.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $62.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 5.69%.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 3.48%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Seaboard by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
