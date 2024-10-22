Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2,952.46 and last traded at $2,960.00, with a volume of 939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,993.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Seaboard Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.35.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $62.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 5.69%.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seaboard

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Seaboard by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

See Also

