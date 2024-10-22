Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,818 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $59,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in RTX during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in RTX in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $125.13. 2,568,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,765,738. The company has a market capitalization of $166.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $72.52 and a twelve month high of $128.66.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

