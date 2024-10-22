ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) Issues Earnings Results

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $256.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 3.2 %

SFBS stock opened at $80.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.36. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $88.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, COO Rodney Eldon Rushing sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 307,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,805,505.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFBS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Hovde Group upped their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

