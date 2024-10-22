Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,846,000 after purchasing an additional 80,293 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 16.6% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 14,886 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 6.1% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,406,317. The company has a market cap of $482.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.11 and its 200-day moving average is $139.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $178.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Melius Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

