Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,066 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,261,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 47,484 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.19. 1,057,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,721,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average is $108.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $91.64 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $202.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler Companies began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

