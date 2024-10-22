Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Position Lessened by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skeena Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Skeena Resources in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Skeena Resources in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skeena Resources in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the second quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SKE traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 27,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,040. Skeena Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.