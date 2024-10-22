Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Position Boosted by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.92. 1,689,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,747. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

