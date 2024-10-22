Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Announces Earnings Results

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $46.83 million during the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 15.64%.
Southern States Bancshares Price Performance
Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10. Southern States Bancshares has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $268.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSBK shares. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southern States Bancshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.
