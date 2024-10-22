Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Announces Earnings Results

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $46.83 million during the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 15.64%.

Southern States Bancshares Price Performance

Southern States Bancshares stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10. Southern States Bancshares has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $268.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Southern States Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern States Bancshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Brent O. Hitson sold 2,000 shares of Southern States Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $62,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,041.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Southern States Bancshares news, Director Brent O. Hitson sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $190,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,074.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brent O. Hitson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $62,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,753 shares in the company, valued at $678,041.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,742 shares of company stock valued at $448,035. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSBK shares. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southern States Bancshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. The company provides various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

Featured Articles

