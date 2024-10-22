Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 237170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spark New Zealand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
View Our Latest Report on SPKKY
Spark New Zealand Stock Down 1.2 %
Spark New Zealand Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.0654 dividend. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Spark New Zealand
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.