Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 237170 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spark New Zealand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SPKKY

Spark New Zealand Stock Down 1.2 %

Spark New Zealand Increases Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.0654 dividend. This is an increase from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.