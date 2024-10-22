SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 707,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,538,000 after buying an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 138.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 302.1% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPLG stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,063,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,781. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.89.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.